Daily roundup: 12 under investigation for manipulating obscene photos in extortion scam — and other top stories today

1. 12 under investigation for manipulating obscene photos in extortion scam

A two-week operation by officers from the Central Police Division identified 12 suspects in an extortion scam which involved the use of manipulated obscene pictures.

The seven men and five women, aged between 18 and 46, allegedly provided bank information and SIM cards acquired through illegal means, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (May 1)... » READ MORE

2. 'You're torturing me': Property agent warns against renting to students after 'horrible' West Coast condo handover

One property agent has declared that he will now require students to fork out a higher deposit up front, after a group of them left a rental condo unit in disarray.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (May 1), Eric Yeo from Propnex Realty said in a video that he had a "horrible" handover at Parc Riviera on West Coast Vale... » READ MORE

3. 'No water, no power': Hong Kong tourist vows never to return to Singapore after stay at Downtown East resort

She called it the worst hotel in the world.

Stomp contributor Jojo, who is from Hong Kong, had such a bad experience at D'Resort @ Downtown East that she does not want to come to Singapore any more... » READ MORE

4. Chinese star Gulnezer Bextiyar spotted at Marina Bay Sands, believed to be here for filming

If you saw a svelte woman strutting at Marina Bay Sands yesterday (May 2) like it's her runway, making people turn their heads to admire her twice, you might have met Chinese actress Gulnezer Bextiyar.

The Xinjiang beauty, who turned 32 yesterday, was spotted by netizens celebrating her birthday in Singapore... » READ MORE

