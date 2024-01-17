Daily roundup: From $137m to $105m, Cluny Park GCB on sale again with lower asking price — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. From $137m to $105m: Cluny Park GCB on sale again with lower asking price

A Good Class Bungalow, previously listed for $137.2 million last year but failed to garner "competitive offers", has been put for sale again for $105 million.

A sale by expression of interest was launched for 4A Lermit Road, real estate and investment management company JLL Singapore said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 16)... » READ MORE

2. Cheaper as a la carte? Diner upset after paying extra for set meal at Tampines Mall food court

A set meal should always be cheaper than buying the respective items a la carte right?

For a diner at food court Kawan Kawan in Tampines Mall, this certainly wasn't the case... » READ MORE

3. 'Don't touch my head': Yang Mi warns man to keep his hands to himself

No matter how much we like a celebrity and are in awe to meet them in person, basic manners and respect such as keeping your hands to yourself goes without saying.

A man in China does not seem to understand this... » READ MORE

4. 'Why are you so rude?' Former lawyer Samuel Seow claims PHV driver insulted him

An "errant" Grab driver who sped off while former lawyer Samuel Seow was opening the car door and then berated him has left him in shock.

Seow tagged Grab in a Facebook post on Jan 4 detailing his experience with this Grab driver in Ubi... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com