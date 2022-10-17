Daily roundup: 14-year-old arrested for allegedly robbing elderly man at Katong Shopping Centre — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 14-year-old among 2 suspects arrested for allegedly robbing elderly man at Katong Shopping Centre

The pair were identified and arrested within 24 hours of the incident.... » READ MORE

2. Man seen swinging sword in Punggol - here's what happened

PHOTO: Facebook/District Singapore

He then charges at a black car and falls to the ground... » READ MORE

3. 'TP wannabe': Motorcyclist shares nifty 'hack' to get drivers to give way

PHOTO: TikTok/Goh Yongwei

"It is fully legal and compliant, as long as you do not have the word 'police' or 'enforcement'"... » READ MORE

4. 'Don't worry about me': Jimmy Lin in first photo since serious car accident

PHOTO: Instagram/Jimmy Lin

There were no visible scars on his face and hands... » READ MORE