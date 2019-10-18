Daily roundup: 150kg of food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans

A report in the Philippine Daily Inquirer said 96kg of grapes and passion fruit, and more than 65kg of siew mai, char siew pau, rice with meat toppings and other food placed inside styrofoam boxes were confiscated... » READ MORE

2. Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy 'bikini' pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos

Facebook/Baskog Front Line

A pair of strings took the internet by storm last week after a Taiwanese tourist in Boracay was fined 2,500 pesos (S$67) for walking around in a bikini considered overly skimpy for the locals' liking... » READ MORE

3. Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies

Photo: Facebook/Singapore Food Agency

Dirty water from the kitchen floor also splashed into uncooked food placed on the ground... » READ MORE

4. Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan

Photo: Weibo (left), Instagram/kootinlok_louis

The longtime friends are reuniting for the crime film A Witness Out Of The Blue and in a scene where Louis tries to 'kill' Jessica, he accidentally injured her neck instead... » READ MORE