Daily roundup: 150kg of food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans - and other top stories today

PHOTO: The Straits Times file
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans

A report in the Philippine Daily Inquirer said 96kg of grapes and passion fruit, and more than 65kg of siew mai, char siew pau, rice with meat toppings and other food placed inside styrofoam boxes were confiscated... » READ MORE

2. Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy 'bikini' pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos

Facebook/Baskog Front Line

A pair of strings took the internet by storm last week after a Taiwanese tourist in Boracay was fined 2,500 pesos (S$67) for walking around in a bikini considered overly skimpy for the locals' liking... » READ MORE

3. Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies

Photo: Facebook/Singapore Food Agency

Dirty water from the kitchen floor also splashed into uncooked food placed on the ground... » READ MORE

4. Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan

Photo: Weibo (left), Instagram/kootinlok_louis

The longtime friends are reuniting for the crime film A Witness Out Of The Blue and in a scene where Louis tries to 'kill' Jessica, he accidentally injured her neck instead... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Malaysia&#039;s PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities this weekend
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it&#039;ll give me clearer skin
I had a facial every week for 6 weeks to find out if it'll give me clearer skin

Home Works

8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES