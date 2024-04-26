Daily roundup: 16-year-old among 309 probed over scams involving over $9m in losses - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 16-year-old among 309 probed over scams involving over $9 million in losses

A total of 309 people aged between 16 and 75 are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than $9 million... » READ MORE

2. Son of Chatterbox chicken rice co-creator didn't get to say goodbye when father died

When he heard that his father's health had taken a turn for the worse, Raymond Kiang Long Peng made arrangements to fly back to Singapore from New York, where he runs chicken rice establishment Lou Yau Kee.

However, because of issues with his work permit, he came back a day too late... » READ MORE

3. Tampines crash: Father blames himself for daughter's death

Mr Muhammad Azril Mahmood is still in Intensive Care Unit but in a stable condition.

"He's depressed and keeps blaming himself," Mr Azril's father-in-law Mohamed Kassim Yusoff told Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

4. 'I'll become the helper's helper in the end': Jacelyn Tay explains why she doesn't want a maid

"Why do you not want a helper?"

This is a question former actress Jacelyn Tay says she often receives from her friends... » READ MORE

