Daily roundup: 18 SIA, Scoot flights affected as Super Typhoon Bavi nears Taiwan and China — and other top stories today

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1. 18 SIA, Scoot flights affected as Super Typhoon Bavi nears Taiwan and China

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its subsidiary Scoot on Thursday (July 9) announced flight timing changes and cancellations on services operating to and from Sapporo, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo due to weather conditions caused by Super Typhoon Bavi.

At least 16 flights scheduled for July 10 and 11 have been cancelled... » READ MORE

2. Up to $850 GSTV cash, $450 MediSave top-up for eligible Singaporeans in August

About 1.5 million eligible adult Singaporeans will receive up to $850 in GST Voucher (GSTV) while around 710,000 senior citizens will receive MediSave top-ups of up to $450 under the GSTV — MediSave scheme.

In a statement on Thursday (July 9), the Ministry of Finance said the cash payouts will vary according to recipients' assessable income for the Year of Assessment 2025 and the annual value of their homes... » READ MORE

3. ICA calls bluff on Malaysia truck with goods declared as tubed ice, uncovers over 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers called the bluff on the driver of a Malaysia-registered lorry during an inspection at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 27.

Pictures posted on its Facebook on Thursday (July 9) show a refrigerated truck with cartons stacked on several pallets... » READ MORE

4. Man who repeatedly raped 13-year-old girl, burned her with cigarette and profited from prostituting her gets 22 years' jail

A man who used a 13-year-old girl to satisfy violent sexual fetishes while profiting from prostituting her was sentenced to 22 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (July 6).

Amongst other things, Foong Yong burned the girl's buttocks with a lit cigarette and scratched her chest with metal keys... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com