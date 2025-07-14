Daily roundup: 18 years' jail for woman who hacked adoptive father to death after tussle over Sengkang flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 18 years' jail for woman who hacked adoptive father to death after tussle over Sengkang flat

A 31-year-old woman who was suffering from persecutory delusions became frightened that her adoptive father would kick her out of the family's Sengkang flat after her adoptive mother died from cancer... » READ MORE

2. 'How long can I continue to sing for?' JJ Lin diagnosed with heart condition in 2024

JJ Lin has been diagnosed with a heart condition. The 44-year-old Singaporean singer, who is currently on his JJ20 Final Lap World Tour, revealed... » READ MORE

3. 'Wow, who is this girl?' Pierre Png and Cynthia Koh recall first time they met at water park as teens

Local actors Pierre Png and Cynthia Koh are no strangers to one another in the entertainment industry, with their first on-screen collaboration dating all the way back to Holland V in 2003 as siblings Mo Yangyang and Mo Yanyan respectively... » READ MORE

4. Joss paper burning allegedly sparks corridor fire in Chai Chee; 7 received medical aid

Seven people received medical treatment after a fire broke out at the corridor of a Chai Chee Housing and Development Board (HDB) block... » READ MORE

