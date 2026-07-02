Daily roundup: 2 arrested, 5 taken to hospital in Orchard Road brawl — and other top stories today

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1. 2 arrested, 5 taken to hospital in Orchard Road brawl

More than one million Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Changes (S&CC) rebates in July as part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme... » READ MORE

2. Despite $10k monthly rent, Yishun couple keeps nasi lemak at $2 to support community

A $2 plate of nasi lemak is almost unheard of in Singapore today. But at a Yishun food stall, that's exactly what customers are getting... » READ MORE

3. How many durians can you eat in a day? Things to know before your next feast

Durian season is in full swing — and there's no lack of buffets, discounts and even giveaways popping up across Singapore.

But before you reach for another piece of the pungent fruit, you may want to stop and think: Just how many durians should you eat in a day... » READ MORE

4. Ben Yeo's Tan Xiang Chai Chee coffeeshop suffers 2 burglaries, $900 stolen

Low crime doesn't mean no crime in Singapore and given recent events, F&B owner Ben Yeo is even more acutely aware of that.

Across 10 days in June, his Tan Xiang Chai Chee coffeeshop suffered two burglaries... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com