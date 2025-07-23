Daily roundup: 2 men taken to court over arranging bail for accused thief, who later absconded — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 men taken to court over arranging bail for accused thief, who later absconded

Two men were charged in court on Tuesday (July 22) for helping to post bail for a suspected member of a housebreaking syndicate who stole over $570,000 worth of jewellery from a home on Windsor Park Road in June 2024... » READ MORE

2. $30 one-off cash handout, petrol price cut: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim announces measures to tackle living costs

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (July 23) unveiled a raft of initiatives, which he said are a "token of appreciation" for Malaysians amid their concerns with high cost of living... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm so angry': Christopher Lee shares thoughts about son Zed sharing bed with Fann Wong

Christopher Lee recently expressed his thoughts about his spot on the bed being taken over by his son Zed... » READ MORE

4. 'I have seen his hands tremble, his eyes go blank': Son's Kpod addiction leaves parents in $30k debt

A father has shared his frustrations and concerns after his son was dismissed from multiple jobs due to an addiction to 'Kpods' — vape pods containing liquid laced with etomidate, a powerful anaesthetic... » READ MORE

