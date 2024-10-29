Daily roundup: Up to 20,000 more COEs to be released from February 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Up to 20,000 more COEs to be released from February 2025, says LTA

Up to 20,000 additional Certificate of Entitlements (COE) will be released across all vehicle categories progressively from February next year.

In a media release on Tuesday (Oct 29), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the move is possible... » READ MORE

2. Michelin-starred Thai chef Jay Fai plans to retire, may close stall next year

From most Wednesdays to Saturdays, a common sight along Bangkok's Maha Chai Road is a snaking queue outside one particular street food stall — Michelin-starred Jay Fai.

But soon, those queues may be no more... » READ MORE

3. 'Rather awkward': Star Search contestant confuses Marcus Chin with China actor with similar name

Everyone makes mistakes, but very few of us have them immortalised on camera.

In the latest episode of The Dream Competition, a Mediacorp show taking us behind-the-scenes ... » READ MORE

4. 'Don't disgrace Singaporeans': Driver blasted for hogging JB petrol kiosk

A driver of a Singapore-registered car has earned the ire of many after hogging a Caltex petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru.

In a Xiaohongshu post titled "Don't disgrace Singaporeans" on Oct 25, user Minmin Loves To Sleep shared a photo of a Mercedes ... » READ MORE

