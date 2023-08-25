Daily roundup: Is 2000s boy band Energy coming back? All 5 members reportedly sign with Mayday's B'in music — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Is 2000s boy band Energy coming back? All 5 members reportedly sign with Mayday's B'in music

If you are a millennial, it is likely you will remember Taiwanese boy band Energy.

Known for their boyish charms, smooth dance moves and catchy raps, they were active in the Mandopop scene in the early to mid-2000s and were famous for songs like Let Go, Come On, One Day and Invincible... » READ MORE

2. 'Left me traumatised': Student's bank account left with 10 cents after scammers hacked into it

There's a saying that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

And that's what happened to one 22-year-old student who told AsiaOne how she participated in a giveaway contest on Aug 8 hosted by an Instagram account with the username tagsn_bags... » READ MORE

3. Woman swears won't shop online again after losing nearly $40k in tingkat scam

A woman lost almost $40,000 after unwittingly downloading malware onto her phone and allowing scammers access to her bank account.

Zheng said she came across a Facebook advertisement for a tingkat delivery service by a company called Fat Boon on July 4... » READ MORE

4. Woman books SIA flight from Vancouver to Singapore, but airline asks her to depart from Seattle

If getting your flight delayed is not bad enough, imagine having your departing flight diverted to a whole different country.

Khayli Bruton, 27, told AsiaOne how she and her family were left hanging after their Singapore Airlines (SIA) return flight was moved from Vancouver, Canada to Seattle, US, which is about a three-hour drive away... » READ MORE

