Daily roundup: 21-year-old student wants to track down 'handsome' seatmate on flight - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 21-year-old student wants to track down 'handsome' seatmate she caught feelings for; Lufthansa says no

"Catch flights, not feelings," is the catchphrase of millennials these days. 21-year-old Jomaica Alfiler, however, caught both while on a flight from Frankfurt to Seattle on Tuesday (March 26)... » READ MORE

2. 3-month-old baby dies after mum drops him over side of escalator

Photo: Screengrab from YouTube

In CCTV footage that has been shared on social media, the mother could be seen standing on the left side of the escalator, holding her baby with her left arm, before tragedy struck... » READ MORE

3. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande lyrics labelled 'offensive' to racial, religious harmony by Government​​​​​​​

Photo: Facebook/Chen Show Mao, YouTube/Lady Gaga

In an apparent parliamentary handout posted online by Chen Show Mao, pop queens Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are cited by the government for song lyrics deemed "offensive" to racial and religious harmony here... » READ MORE

4. Johor F&B sector suffers as Singapore tourists stay away

Photo: The Straits Times

10.62 million Singaporeans visited Malaysia last year, a drop of 14.7 per cent compared with 2017... » READ MORE