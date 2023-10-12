Daily roundup: 29 inappropriate MediShield Life claims found as MOH steps up monitoring — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 29 inappropriate MediShield Life claims found as MOH steps up monitoring

The Ministry of Health said that it has uncovered some 29 cases of inappropriate claims involving 10 doctors since last October.... » READ MORE

2. Jin Yinji devastated after husband dies alone in hospital

His family was not by his side and they did not see each other for the final time... » READ MORE

3. Trailblazers, score yourselves some Honkai: Star Rail freebies at this pop-up cafe

Opening on Wednesday (Oct 11), HoYoverse's Honkai: Star Rail has collaborated with Kith Cafe at Millenia Walk, offering fans of space fantasy role-playing game a chance to experience in-game food in real life... » READ MORE

4. Grab suspends driver filmed going on racist tirade against passenger

A man was attacked with racially charged comments by his private hire driver in a video posted to subreddit Singapore Happenings on Tuesday (Oct 10)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com