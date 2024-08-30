Daily roundup: 346 probed over scams involving $13.8 million in losses — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 346 probed over scams involving $13.8 million in losses

A total of 346 people aged between 16 and 76 are being investigated for their involvement in scams where victims have reportedly lost more than $13.8 million.

In a two-week operation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department...

2. 'I was scared of the stereotypes and stigma': Ex-gym instructor opens up about his journey to early childhood education

As a teacher, Zulqarnain Rashid's career might initially come across as run-of-the-mill.

But the ages of his charges might surprise some...

3. C-pop idol quits group 2 days after debut when alleged vulgar messages were revealed

He made his debut, caused an uproar, and then quit his group, all within the span of two days.

Times Fengjun (TF) Entertainment, the Chinese company behind popular C-pop band TF Boys...

4. No ERP admin charges for payments made within 5 days

No administrative charges will be incurred for ERP (Electronic Road Pricing) fees made within a five-day grace period come October this year, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on August 30.

This comes ahead of a new feature on the next-generation ERP 2.0...

