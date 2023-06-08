Daily roundup: 6 things to know about Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who will run for president - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 6 things to know about Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who will run for president

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday (June 8) he plans to resign from the People's Action Party (PAP) and step down from his posts as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies on July 7 to run for president in the upcoming election.

Here are six things to know about the 66-year-old, who is stepping aside from politics after 22 years... » READ MORE

2. Singaporeans give up on Johor Bahru holiday after waiting over 2 hours at Malaysia customs

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/Shiffythecow

Most people heading to Malaysia during the holidays are prepared to wait to clear customs, but not all are patient enough to endure the long hours.

One such traveller from Singapore was Shivani Meka, who uploaded a TikTok video on Tuesday (June 6) documenting her experience travelling to Johor Bahru over the recent long weekend... » READ MORE

3. 'How did he become so ugly?' Ex-Mediacorp star Dai Xiangyu replaces disgraced actor using AI technology, netizens unimpressed

PHOTO: Weibo/Dai Xiangyu, Internet

Deepfake technology can be scary sometimes, especially when used for nefarious purposes.

But what about using AI for good?

That's what the creators of Chinese drama A Date With The Future likely intended to do... » READ MORE

4. From flickering lights to hand-painted doors: Rachell Ng spills the beans on her top renovation regrets

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/AGlimpseOfRach

Seeing your dream home come to life is really a satisfying moment once all the renovation works are done.

However, sometimes one's preference for style and design might come at the price of functionality or the lack thereof.

Content creator Rachell Ng took to YouTube recently... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com