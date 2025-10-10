Daily roundup: 7 hotels in Singapore recognised in global Michelin Keys awards — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

The Michelin Guide isn't just awarding restaurants — hotels earn recognition for being outstanding, too.

The Michelin Key, which is the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants, is now in its second year… » READ MORE

2. Sengkang flat deaths: Woman reportedly a Cambridge PhD graduate

The woman found dead in a Sengkang HDB unit on Monday (Oct 6) reportedly held degrees from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the University of Cambridge.

The 47-year-old woman, Xu Na, had been found dead along with her father in their home at Block 324D Sengkang East Way at around 1.35pm… » READ MORE

3. Enhypen's VR concert: How does it compare to their real-life shows?

My colleague Rachel and I spent an hour last night being charmed by stunning men and serenaded by sweet vocals, all thanks to the power of virtual reality (VR).

So if you're looking for a concert-like experience or just a curious VR-concertgoer, then this may be what you need… » READ MORE

4. ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco hidden in mattresses, pillows

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 2.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 10), ICA said that the Malaysia-registered lorry was identified for enhanced checks… » READ MORE

