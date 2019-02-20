Daily roundup: 8 things to know before making purchases abroad - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tightened GST relief, smaller duty-free alcohol allowances: 8 things to know before making purchases abroad​

In Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget 2019 statement, he announced that the goods and services tax (GST) import relief will be tightened for travellers returning to Singapore from Tuesday (Feb 19)... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean men make good husbands, say Japanese women. Here's why​

Never mind their shortcomings. Singaporean men are kind, gentle, and treat women equally, and that makes them husband material, according to some Japanese ladies here... » READ MORE

3. Train at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station evacuated after passenger's mobile phone started smoking​



Photo: The Straits Times

The cause of the smoke was probably accidental and electrical in origin, said the Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF), which was called in to help investigate the phone after the incident... » READ MORE

4. Best boss award? Tony Leung Ka-Fai drove his helper to the hospital every day after she was diagnosed with cancer​



Photo: Instagram/ nikkiechleung

You probably wouldn't think twice about helping a family member struck down by a serious illness. But will you extend the same graciousness to domestic helpers who are not related to you by blood... » READ MORE