Daily roundup: 8-year-old living in Singapore becomes youngest chess player to beat a grandmaster — and other top stories today

1. 8-year-old living in Singapore becomes youngest chess player to beat a grandmaster

After a three-hour game at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus-Open on Sunday (Feb 18), Ashwath Kaushik could not help but grin.

He had just beaten Polish grandmaster Jacek Stopa... » READ MORE

2. 'May seem like a cool idea': Homeowner shares renovation regrets to avoid in the kitchen

Renovating your house is part and parcel of creating that dream home of yours.

Unfortunately, things don't always go to plan and there are bound to be mistakes or dissatisfaction... » READ MORE

3. Driver in Serangoon allegedly pursues couple after honking incident, threatens to hit man

No one enjoys being honked at on the road - but this driver may have taken things a step too far.

A driver allegedly tailed a couple home after he was honked at in Serangoon, confronting them in a multi-storey carpark... » READ MORE

4. 'I ran out of stock by afternoon': Money changers kept busy as Malaysian ringgit hits new low against Singapore dollar

The Malaysian ringgit has hit yet another low, sending some money changers and their customers here into a tizzy.

On Monday (Feb 19), the Malaysian ringgit fell to a rate of RM3.555 against the Singapore dollar... » READ MORE

