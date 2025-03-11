Daily roundup: 9 develop severe skin reactions from taking unregistered medicines — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Blistering, peeling skin: 9 develop severe reactions from taking unregistered medicines

Nine people suffered severe skin reactions and were hospitalised after consuming unregistered medicines touted to boost energy and improve alertness.

In a statement on Monday (March 10), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) urged the public not to obtain or consume products containing modafinil or armodafinil without medical supervision... » READ MORE

2. Chocolate Finance suspends instant withdrawals, citing high demand

Financial services firm Chocolate Finance on March 10 suspended instant withdrawals, citing high demand.

It said on its mobile app that it was experiencing an unusually high volume of withdrawal requests, so users making requests during this period would have to wait between three and 10 days to get back their money... » READ MORE

3. Gotta explore 'em all: Pokemon Go City Safari event on March 29 and 30 takes players on island-wide adventure

Pokemon Go fans, gather your Pokeballs because there's a new event to look forward to.

The Pokemon Go City Safari event is coming to Singapore on March 29 and 30, from 10am to 6pm daily... » READ MORE

4. From 'a super lot of fun' to eventually needing counselling, Chantalle Ng has roller coaster ride playing 1st villain role

As a child, Chantalle Ng followed her actress mum Lin Meijiao to the set of local blockbuster series The Little Nyonya (2008).

While Meijiao was acting as the villainous eldest wife of the Huang household in front of the cameras, 12-year-old Chantalle would be exploring the film set... » READ MORE

