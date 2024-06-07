Daily roundup: About 300,000 Singaporeans from Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. About 300,000 Singaporeans from Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July

About 300,000 Singaporeans from the Pioneer Generation will be receiving MediSave top-ups of up to $1,100 in July, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a release on June 7, MOF said that the top-ups would amount to more than $150 million in total... » READ MORE

2. I try Peter Yu and Simonboy's chicken rice, here's whether it's worth the one-hour trip to Yishun

The stall is located in Yishun and as I live at the other end of Singapore, it takes me more than an hour to get there by public transport.

But I was really curious about how the chicken rice tasted. So, I decided to make a trip all the way there to try it... » READ MORE

3. 'Nobody taught us to be a father': Collin Chee recalls crying after beating his kids

There is an old Chinese saying that beating is a sign of affection and scolding a sign of love, and local actor Collin Chee would know

At the press conference for Jack Neo's new film I Not Stupid 3 on Tuesday (June 4), the 57-year-old said: "I used to cane my children when teaching them."... » READ MORE

4. Newly hired maid goes MIA on mum of 4 undergoing confinement

A woman hired a maid shortly before giving birth to her fourth child only for the Indonesian national to run away about a month-and-a-half later... » READ MORE

