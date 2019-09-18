Daily roundup: Accused in Circuit Road murder tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her- and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
After strangling a 28-year-old nurse in a jealous rage, a middle-aged man took photos of her nude body and tried to have sex with the corpse... » READ MORE
2. He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Award-winning photographer Kelvin Lim spends much of his day surrounded by nude bodies twisted in various artistic forms... » READ MORE
3. Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
The toddler whose remains were found in a Chin Swee Road flat last week was allegedly murdered by her parents five years ago... » READ MORE
4. Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
A Chinese tourist has apologised for closing the valves on two divers' scuba tanks while they were diving on a group trip to the Philippines, saying it was "just a prank"... » READ MORE