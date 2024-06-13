Daily roundup: Actress Go Joon-hee curses at Seungri for her wrongful implication in Burning Sun scandal — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'That son of a b****': Actress Go Joon-hee curses at Seungri for her wrongful implication in Burning Sun scandal

One innocuous photo was all it took to hinder South Korean actress Go Joon-hee's career.

The 38-year-old appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the talk show Don't Forget Your Breakfast 2 hosted by Jang Sung-kyu, who asked her about her alleged involvement in the 2019 Burning Sun scandal, which saw the now-defunct Seoul nightclub implicated in sex trafficking and gang rape... » READ MORE

2. 86-year-old owner of Prince Coffee House, 'retro' diner with nearly 50-year history, has no plans to retire

He may be 86 years old, but Jimmy Lim proclaims to feel at least five decades younger — around the same age as when he started his first restaurant, Prince Coffee House.

Buoyed by the passion for his business, the sprightly octogenarian has shared that he has no plans to retire.... » READ MORE

3. Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira and Tan Zong Yang announce engagement

SINGAPORE – The tattoo of the five Olympic rings on Shanti Pereira’s right wrist embodies her quest to keep breaking new ground as a sprinter.

On June 12, another ring came into the picture, adding another significant milestone to her life as she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Tan Zong Yang... » READ MORE

4. Popular late-night dim sum eatery to shutter Geylang and Boon Keng outlets end-June; future uncertain

Hankering for a dim sum supper past midnight? Patrons might soon have one less place to get their craving satisfied.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi is likely a familiar name to supper fiends in Singapore. After all, the Geylang eatery has been around for at least three decades and was one of the few places known for offering dim sum round the clock... » READ MORE

