Daily roundup: Actress Kim Hieora denies allegations of past school violence — and other top stories today

1. Actress Kim Hieora, bully in K-drama The Glory, denies allegations of past school violence

From Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin to Lee Do-hyun and Lim Ji-yeon, reel-to-real couples are loved in the K-drama world.

But what happens when a K-drama bully could be one in real life also?... » READ MORE

2. 'Definitely going to miss this life': Woman documents her final flight as Singapore Airlines stewardess

There's an ending to every chapter.

And after six years with Singapore Airlines (SIA), Hazeline Foo would don the iconic SIA kebaya one final time... » READ MORE

3. Tinted windows, suspicious phone calls: Malaysian travellers encounter shady driver in Bangkok

A trip to Bangkok turned into a harrowing experience for a group of five Malaysian travellers, who were picked up by a shady driver.

One of the travellers, surnamed Tang, told China Press they booked a private-hire car to take them from their hotel to Don Mueang International Airport on Monday (Sept 4)... » READ MORE

4. Selina Jen gives birth to baby boy, instructed boyfriend on first thing to do after her delivery

Taiwanese actress-host Selina Jen has delivered her baby boy, nicknamed Little Cashew, with her boyfriend Xiao Xu (Little Xu)... » READ MORE

