Daily roundup: Advertising firm owner charged with assaulting security supervisor at Roxy Square - and other top stories today

1. Advertising firm owner charged with assaulting security supervisor at Roxy Square

The alleged assailant, Stuart Boyd Mills, 47, was charged in court with one count each of assault and harassment... » READ MORE

2. Kenneth Ma breaks fans' hearts with Weibo post after girlfriend's cheating scandal



Photo: Weibo/Kenneth Ma

"Continue…… Working hard……" the 45-year-old wrote in a post on Monday night (April 22). A selfie accompanying the post showed Kenneth... » READ MORE

3. NUS peeping tom case: Victim's action may come under new 'doxxing' laws



Photo: The Straits Times

While the attention surrounding Ms Monica Baey's Instagram stories has caused a furore, one aspect that may have escaped attention is her decision to post the perpetrator's Instagram profile online... » READ MORE

4. 'Homesick' Indonesian maid faces death penalty for murdering employer



Photo: The Straits Times

A month after starting work for a family in Telok Kurau, an Indonesian maid became so homesick and filled with longing for her lover in Hong Kong, that she hatched a "ruthless plan" to kill her employer... » READ MORE