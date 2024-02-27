Daily roundup: Airbus apologises after staff asks China visitor 'what's your nationality' at Singapore Airshow - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Airbus apologises after staff asks China visitor 'what's your nationality' at Singapore Airshow

Airbus has issued an apology after several visitors from China called out their staff for barring them from boarding their aircraft at the Singapore Airshow when the event was open to the public... » READ MORE

2. Man offers $5,000 reward for cabinet accidentally thrown away during spring cleaning

While spring cleaning their home ahead of Chinese New Year, a family in Hougang decided to chuck out a cabinet they thought was a piece of junk... » READ MORE

3. Annie Yi and Harlem Yu's son on wearing female clothes: 'Why should certain things be assigned to a particular gender or culture?'

In this day and age, fashion is about self-representation and comfort.

For Harrison Yu, son of divorced celeb couple Harlem Yu and Annie Yi, fashion is also not limited to societal norms... » READ MORE

4. 'High level of public safety like Japan': Chateraise to open first unmanned store in Bukit Batok mall

Grabbing a sweet treat is about to get a lot more seamless.

Japanese confectionery brand Chateraise is launching its first unmanned store outside Japan in Singapore. The 280 sq ft space is located in Bukit Batok and will open on March 8... » READ MORE

