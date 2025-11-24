Daily roundup: Amos Yee in ICE custody after parole from US prison — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Amos Yee in ICE custody after parole from US prison

Paroled sex offender Amos Yee has been taken into the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE's detainee locator system, which displays individuals currently in custody, shows that the 27-year-old Singaporean is detained at Dodge Detention Facility... » READ MORE

2. Fire breaks out on Scoot flight after power bank overheats, extinguished by cabin crew

A small fire broke out on a Scoot flight from Hong Kong to Singapore on Saturday (Nov 22) when a passenger's power bank overheated.

The incident was documented by a user on social media platform Xiaohongshu, who posted a video of cabin crew extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported... » READ MORE

3. Police investigating after car flashes racist remark in Woodlands

The police are investigating after a video of a private-hire car flashing a racist message at its rear windscreen made its rounds online.

In the video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Friday (Nov 21), the offensive remark can be seen repeatedly scrolling on the silver Honda Spada's rear-mounted LED panel... » READ MORE

4. 'Like a red-light district': Residents voice displeasure over colour of Jalan Bukit Merah HDB blocks

From "furnace" to "red light district" — some Bukit Merah residents in a recently repainted HDB estate have raised complaints about the colour choice for their blocks.

One resident who has lived in the area for 20 years told Shin Min Daily News that the bright red colour for Blocks 12 to 14 is "visually uncomfortable"... » READ MORE

