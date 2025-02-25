Daily roundup: Armour officer Cai Dexian to take over as new Chief of Army — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Armour officer Cai Dexian to take over as new Chief of Army

Brigadier-General (BG) Cai Dexian will be taking over from Major-General (MG) David Neo as Chief of Army (COA) on Mar 21...» READ MORE

2. Despite realising his star power doesn't mean much in China, Tay Ping Hui 'cares deeply' about representing Singapore

No matter where local actor Tay Ping Hui expands his career to, he will always remember his roots... » READ MORE

3. Cyclist dies in accident involving prime mover at Tuas

A 65-year-old male cyclist died in an accident involving a prime mover in Tuas on Monday (Feb 24) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas Avenue 1 and Avenue 8 at about 11am... » READ MORE

4. Woman arrested at Phuket airport for trying to smuggle 4.3kg of meth in luggage to Singapore

A 65-year-old American woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport with 4.3kg of crystal methamphetamine, according to multiple reports... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com