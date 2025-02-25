Armour officer Cai Dexian to take over as new Chief of Army

Brigadier-General (BG) Cai Dexian will be taking over from Major-General (MG) David Neo as Chief of Army (COA) on Mar 21.

"This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)," the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 25).

BG Cai, 40, joined the SAF in 2003 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship.

An armour officer, he has held various senior command and staff appointments within Mindef and the SAF.

Mindef added that BG Cai drove capability development and force transformation efforts for the SAF, such as establishing the Digital and Intelligence Service and developing the SAF 2040 long-term plan.

"BG Cai was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, as part of the SAF's contribution to the international reconstruction efforts there," said Mindef.

Mindef also expressed its deep appreciation to MG Neo for his sterling leadership and distinguished service to Mindef and the SAF.

MG Neo, 47, joined the Singapore Army in 1996, and has served the SAF with distinction.

The first Commando officer to be appointed COA since Mar 10, 2022, MG Neo served his junior command tours in the Commando Formation, and subsequently commanded the First Battalion Singapore Guards, 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade and 3rd Singapore Division.

"Under MG Neo's stewardship, the Singapore Army maintained a high level of operational readiness, expanded its range of capabilities, and enhanced its interoperability with government agencies,' said Mindef.

MG Neo led the Army 2040 transformation plan, steering the operationalisation of new warfighting concepts, inter-service integration, acquisition of cutting-edge warfighting systems, as well as development of workforce, innovation and digitalisation initiatives.

During his tenure, MG Neo also guided the Singapore Army to resume and expand local and overseas integrated, large-scale training and live-firing after Covid-19.

"He also expanded collaboration with the militaries of major powers and regional countries," said Mindef.

Additionally, the Singapore Army also successfully executed several operations, such as the disposal of one of the largest wartime bombs unearthed in Singapore and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, Mindef said that MG Neo’s immediate focus will be on his current responsibilities as the Chief of Army and to ensure a smooth transition to BG Cai.

"As per past practice, Chiefs of Services who have just handed over command after their terms will be in Mindef to complete transition and other administrative matters," a spokesperson said.

