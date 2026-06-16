Daily roundup: AsiaOne boosts online reach, brand trust in 2026 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. AsiaOne boosts online reach, brand trust in 2026: Reuters Institute report

AsiaOne's online reach and brand trust has improved over the past year, with weekly online reach by the news site almost doubling to 18 per cent in 2026, while trust rose to 63 per cent, according to a respected annual report... » READ MORE

2. Ex-girlfriend releases chat logs with recently departed actor Jin Ze, with one alleging sexual assault

Chinese actor Jin Ze, who died aged 33 on June 4, is alleged to have suffered from overwork and sexual assault in newly released screenshots... » READ MORE

3. The new ERP 2: What motorists need to know

Soon, motorists will no longer need to rely on physical ERP gantries, with their removal set to begin later this year... » READ MORE

4. Gen Z Taoist priest says 'most powerful holy water' can be made during this year's Dragon Boat Festival

For many, Dragon Boat Festival is the time to indulge in rice dumplings and watch dragon boat races — but for some, it may also be the time to make "holy water"... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com