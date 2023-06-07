Daily roundup: Bali authorities introduce 'do's and don'ts' card to ensure tourist etiquette - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Just follow law: Bali authorities introduce 'do's and don'ts' card to ensure tourist etiquette

Bali is a holiday hotspot for many Singaporeans. Just a short flight for two hours or so and then you're transported to paradise.

But over the last few months, the Island of Gods has made headlines with unruly tourists... » READ MORE

2. First and last time: Woman gets sexual propositions from Telegram hitch driver

PHOTO: Stomp

A woman's first experience with carpooling services on Telegram will also be her last.

Stomp contributor Anon said she tried booking a ride via the SG Car Hitch chat group... » READ MORE

3. 'I feel like shaving my head': Christopher Lee and son Zed get matchy haircuts on Maldives trip, Fann Wong envious

PHOTO: Instagram/Fann Wong

While holidaying in the Maldives is a dream vacation for many, Christopher Lee and his son's haircuts seemed to stand out the most for some netizens.

Local celebrity couple Christopher, 51, and Fann Wong, 52, recently shared photos of their holiday in the Maldives... » READ MORE

4. Hot and thorny: Shirtless durian seller in Malaysia has netizens going bananas

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Erysyarif247

The smell of durian is not for everyone.

But you might want to think twice if you're in Terengganu, Malaysia... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com