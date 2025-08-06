Daily roundup: BlueSG is shutting down — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. BlueSG is shutting down - what happens next?

Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG has announced that it is shutting down its operations in Singapore on Aug 8... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian authorities searching for Singapore driver who filled container with subsidised fuel

Malaysian authorities have launched an investigation into a Singapore-registered car after its driver was spotted filling a tank of subsidised Ron95 petrol at a petrol station in Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

3. Doctor hounded ex-girlfriend, threatened to share her intimate photos, abducted her off street

An aesthetic doctor hounded his former girlfriend incessantly as their relationship broke down over a period of around one year... » READ MORE

4. 'Did you have to go this far?' Malaysia's TV3 slammed after Bella Astillah made to present award to actress in ex-husband's scandal

Malaysian broadcaster TV3 and entertainment programme Melodi are under fire after the audience witnessed a messy turn of events during their award show Anugerah Melodi Terhangat 2025 (2025 Melodi Hottest Awards) on Aug 3... » READ MORE

