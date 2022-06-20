Daily roundup: British YouTuber tries exploring 'expensive' Singapore on a budget, locals drop money-saving tips — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. British YouTuber tries exploring 'expensive' Singapore on a budget, locals drop money-saving tips
It's common knowledge that Singapore is one of the most expensive places to live in... » READ MORE
2. 'I trusted her': Man, 62, hands $50k to 'lover' for safekeeping; she says no such thing
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
It was a twilight romance gone sour — at least from the perspective of one party involved... » READ MORE
3. David Beckham helped staff move furniture after event: Jade Rasif
PHOTO: Instagram/djjaderasif
Former footballer David Beckham caused a stir last Friday (June 17), when he flew into Singapore and took part in an Adidas event at its Orchard Brand Centre... » READ MORE
4. 'Steak the same size as the potato': Passenger recounts disappointing meal on $6,977 Korean Air business class flight
PHOTO: Screengrab from internet
A few potatoes, a credit card-sized steak, and a small pat of butter — that's what one dissatisfied passenger received on board a Korean Air business class flight recently... » READ MORE
