Daily roundup: Burmese model and former political prisoner Paing Takhon holidays in Singapore - and other top stories today

1. Burmese model and former political prisoner Paing Takhon holidays in Singapore

In 2021, he rose to international fame as the 'hot monk', was arrested for protesting against Myanmar's ruling military junta and later named TC Candler's most handsome face of 2021.



After being pardoned and released from jail last year, Burmese model Paing Takhon returned to social media, most recently posting about his holiday in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. 'Can you find your house?' TikToker builds Punggol estate in Minecraft, charms netizens

If you live in Punggol, your home might have been featured in this TikToker's Minecraft creation.

TikTok user CodestianBuilds uploaded footage of Punggol HDB estate replicated in Minecraft in a viral video that has garnered over 110,900 views and more than 9,900 likes since Saturday (Aug 12)... » READ MORE

3. 'This is gonna be war': Late Coco Lee's rants about husband and sister revealed in audio leaks

While fans of Coco Lee are still recovering and moving on from the late singer's death, more details were recently leaked, leaving speculations on her relationships with her estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, and her sister Nancy.

In two separate audio files that were leaked on social media recently, Coco, who died at the age of 48 on July 5, allegedly ranted about Rockowitz and also Nancy... » READ MORE

4. Flower Dome, Haji Lane and McDonald's: These tourists spend a day in Singapore on a US$100 budget, 'shocked' by outcome

Singapore is known to be an expensive destination and some travellers may find this daunting.

But is it possible to explore our little red dot on a budget? Full-time travellers Nicole and Mico try to find out during their recent trip here and documented the experience in a YouTube video posted last Saturday (Aug 12)... » READ MORE

