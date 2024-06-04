Daily roundup: Bus driver scolds elderly man for pressing bell at wrong stop, disciplined by SMRT — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Wear glasses if you can't see properly': Bus driver scolds elderly man for pressing bell at wrong stop, disciplined by SMRT

An SMRT bus driver has been disciplined after he launched into a verbal tirade against an elderly passenger who had mistakenly pressed the bell and called the latter a "childish old man"... » READ MORE

2. Continuing her family's legacy: 26-year-old woman taking over parents' hawker business after their retirement

PHOTO: Instagram/Hawkergirl98, Botak Cantonese Porridge

Many youth straight out of polytechnic would aim to go to university or find a corporate job to build up their resume... » READ MORE

3. $220k in motor repairs: Woman's car gets struck by lightning after she parks it beside tree in Upper Thomson

Ye's car was severely damaged after it was struck by lightning.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Almost eight months after her car was damaged by a thunderstorm, one woman still hasn't managed to get it back... » READ MORE

4. Edwin Goh reunites with 'screen mums' Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan on their trip to Sydney

(From left) Zoe Tay, Edwin Goh, Aileen Tan and Pan Lingling.

PHOTO: Instagram/Zoe Tay

Veteran actresses Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan met up with a familiar face during their trip to Australia recently... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com