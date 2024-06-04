Daily roundup: Bus driver scolds elderly man for pressing bell at wrong stop, disciplined by SMRT — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Wear glasses if you can't see properly': Bus driver scolds elderly man for pressing bell at wrong stop, disciplined by SMRT
An SMRT bus driver has been disciplined after he launched into a verbal tirade against an elderly passenger who had mistakenly pressed the bell and called the latter a "childish old man"... » READ MORE
2. Continuing her family's legacy: 26-year-old woman taking over parents' hawker business after their retirement
Many youth straight out of polytechnic would aim to go to university or find a corporate job to build up their resume... » READ MORE
3. $220k in motor repairs: Woman's car gets struck by lightning after she parks it beside tree in Upper Thomson
Almost eight months after her car was damaged by a thunderstorm, one woman still hasn't managed to get it back... » READ MORE
4. Edwin Goh reunites with 'screen mums' Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan on their trip to Sydney
Veteran actresses Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan met up with a familiar face during their trip to Australia recently... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com