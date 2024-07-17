Daily roundup: Category B and E COE prices see slight drop in latest bidding exercise — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Category B and E COE prices see slight drop in latest bidding exercise

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for July 2024, premiums for Categories B and E saw slight drops, in contrast with the other categories which saw prices go up.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity... » READ MORE

2. Bangkok hotel deaths: Woman suspected of poisoning others before killing herself over debt problem

A Vietnamese-American, Sherine Chong, has been identified by Thai police as the suspect who poisoned five others at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok, before killing herself with the poison.

Cyanide poisoning was likely the cause of the deaths, police said... » READ MORE

3. Andie Chen and Kate Pang's kids return from Taiwan to try out Singapore primary school for 1 month

This year marks a different summer holiday experience for celebrity couple Andie Chen and Kate Pang's kids Aden and Avery, who have been living in Taiwan since 2020.

They are studying in the same primary school Andie... » READ MORE

4. Punggol hawker brushes off diner's complaint about wire in bee hoon, apologises later

A zi char stallholder has apologised following a dispute with a customer over a piece of wire thread found in a plate of bee hoon.

A user by the name of Bellelina Chew had posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com