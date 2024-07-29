Daily roundup: Cheers to convenience: FairPrice to open 13 unmanned stores in SAF camps — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cheers to convenience: FairPrice to open 13 unmanned stores in SAF camps

National servicemen can look forward to greater convenience during their in-camp training, with 13 unmanned Cheers stores to open across nearly a quarter of all Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps by December this year... » READ MORE

2. 'Hotel was $1,200 per night': Tourist enrages netizens after saying Singapore is 'super expensive'

Singapore ain't a cheap place to visit, we know that... » READ MORE

3. 'If there's a phone in heaven, I really want to call you': Chen Hanwei's mother dies aged 90

Local actor Chen Hanwei's mother died on July 27 aged 90... » READ MORE

4. 'Greatly traumatised': Woman allegedly attacked by 5 after asking PMA rider to slow down

After telling a personal mobility aid (PMA) rider to slow down, a woman found herself surrounded and allegedly attacked by the rider and four other people... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com