Daily roundup: Chen Liping stars in The Little Nyonya spinoff Emerald Hill, recounts own childhood there — and other top stories today

1. 'Brings back lots of memories': Chen Liping stars in The Little Nyonya spinoff Emerald Hill, recounts own childhood there

When preparing for her role in the upcoming local drama Emerald Hill — named after the quaint neighbourhood near Somerset MRT station, local veteran actress Chen Liping has a lot of flashbacks of her childhood, because it was a place she frequented as a child... » READ MORE

2. 'I heard him screaming for help': Man falls 15 storeys from Jurong West flat and survives

It was high drama at a HDB block in Jurong West last Sunday afternoon (April 28) when a man wielding a knife jumped from a 15-storey window and landed on the zinc roof of a makeshift shelter... » READ MORE

3. No bed, women only: Sengkang room rental listing by Singaporean man leaves netizens baffled

Would you rent a room that doesn't have a bed or air-conditioning?

Or how about one where the landlord says only females need apply?... » READ MORE

4. Woman cuts toe on pool tiles, calls out Chinatown hotel employee's 'nonchalant' attitude

A woman's swim with her children was cut short when she felt a sharp pain in her foot.

To her horror, she had been cut by the sharp tiles on the swimming pool floor which had somehow come loose... » READ MORE

