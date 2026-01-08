Daily roundup: Chinese national fined over $200k for dealing in duty-unpaid liquor — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

A 52-year-old male Chinese national has been ordered to pay a fine of $200,700 for dealing in duty-unpaid liquor, following his conviction in court.

Huang Hongjiang pleaded guilty to two charges under the Customs Act on Dec 23, 2025… » READ MORE

2. Seeking successor: Holland Village XO Fish Head Bee Hoon selling business, recipe for $300k

He once refused to sell the business for $1.5 million, now Ricky Lau is offering the iconic Holland Village XO Fish Head Bee Hoon and its secret recipe for $300,000.

The 80-year-old hopes to find a successor… » READ MORE

3. Car piled atop another in CTE crash; 4 taken to hospital

Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Tuesday (Jan 7) evening.

Dashcam footage posted on social media… » READ MORE

4. Adam Chen left F&B industry after learning of upcoming RTS service to Johor Bahru

Local actor Adam Chen recently revealed he has withdrawn from the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

The 49-year-old told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published on Jan 7 that he left about two years ago… » READ MORE

chingshijie@asiaone.com