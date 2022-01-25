Daily roundup: Chinese toddler in ICU after dad sets off fireworks at home - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chinese toddler in ICU after dad sets off fireworks at home

It was an attempt to cheer the sick girl up, he explained, but his plans went awry... » READ MORE

2. Simping for Irene Zhao: Singapore-based influencer's photos generate $7.5m as NFTs

PHOTO: Twitter/0xIreneDao

Singapore-based influencer Irene Zhao's photos have generated millions of dollars, thanks to her army of ardent fans... » READ MORE

3. Death of twin boys in Upper Bukit Timah canal: Father charged with murder

PHOTO: Chong Jun Liang

The father of the 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah has been charged with murder... » READ MORE

4. Health scare for Andrea De Cruz who had signs of liver rejection after second Covid-19 jab, says husband Pierre Png

PHOTO: Instagram/pierrepng

Before there were #couplegoals, there was local actor Pierre Png who famously donated a part of his liver to his then-girlfriend Andrea De Cruz... » READ MORE

