Daily roundup: Chinese woman fakes pregnancy, kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/Pear Video
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son

She did it all in the name of love. But it was nothing to write a love song about because this... » READ MORE

2. Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

In July, at the Bangkok Asean Film Festival, Vietnamese movie The Third Wife was honoured with a Special Mention prize, with the jury noting its meticulous craftsmanship, strong acting and confident directing... » READ MORE

3. 74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party

PHOTO: Courtesy of Nas Suriati Nasiari

Mr Nasiari Sunee, a delivery driver, was in the Spottiswoode 18 condominium for a housewarming party on Sunday night (Aug 18) when he was hit on the top of his head by a glass bottle, said his two older children... » READ MORE

4. Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

She heard a bamboo pole hitting the ground and thought nothing of it. But when Madam Maimon Ayab, 86, peered out of the window of her first-storey flat, she was shocked to see an... » READ MORE

