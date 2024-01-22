Daily roundup: Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee from Single's Inferno 3 confirm they're not dating — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Choi Hye-seon and Lee Gwan-hee from Single's Inferno 3 confirm they're not dating: 'The time difference and distance became an insurmountable barrier'

Single's Inferno 3 cast members Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon have both confirmed that they are not dating despite leaving the show together... » READ MORE

2. Nurul Aini's husband allegedly caught on video checking into hotel with another Suria actress

The husband of local actress Nurul Aini, Sofian Roslan, is facing accusations of cheating.

On Saturday (Jan 20), a TikTok video was posted allegedly showing... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm touched by the kindness': Single mum left with $8 in bank account after losing wallet gets $1,300 in donations from strangers

She was left with $8 in her bank account after losing her wallet but has so far received $1,300 in donations from strangers who'd learned of her plight... » READ MORE

4. No joke: Woman locked out of house gets crane to give her a lift home

What would you do if you get locked out of your house?

Most would turn to a locksmith for help, but one woman in Malaysia decided to hire a lorry crane instead... » READ MORE

