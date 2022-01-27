Daily roundup: Cockroach found in porridge from Sin Heng Kee Porridge Tampines branch - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cockroach found in porridge from Sin Heng Kee Porridge Tampines branch; other oulets say 'not affiliated'

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating an incident in which a customer found a cockroach in his porridge from a Tampines food stall... » READ MORE

2. Naomi Neo reveals she was adopted, parents wanted to 'hide it from her forever'

PHOTO: YouTube/Naomi Neo

From being bullied in school to losing her virginity because her friend lied, Naomi Neo has dropped another bomb — she's an adopted child... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm not a paedophile': Dee Kosh breaks silence on scandal

PHOTO: YouTube/Dee Kosh

Nearly one and a half years after he was accused of harassing teenage boys, Dee Kosh is finally ready to speak... » READ MORE

4. Zheng Wanling dropped out of school at 15 and pursued acting

PHOTO: AsiaOne

While many might baulk at the idea of dropping out of school at 15, veteran actress Zheng Wanling did exactly that and went into acting... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com