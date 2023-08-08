Daily roundup: Coco Lee's husband to seek inquest to dispel rumours surrounding her death - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Coco Lee's husband to seek inquest to dispel rumours surrounding her death

He was cursed at by his late wife's fans at her memorial service and then mobbed at her cremation... » READ MORE

2. 'In Singapore, we just go home after work': Denise Camillia Tan on 'treasured experiences' with local actors during Taipei acting course

The lessons during the day were tough, but thankfully, they were in a city famous for its vibrant night markets where they could unwind... » READ MORE

3. 'Shouldn't they check if they're really handicapped?' Commuter complains to LTA about man with 'giant PMA' boarding the bus

A man could not help but notice a personal mobility aid (PMA) user who boarded bus service 502 on July 28... » READ MORE

4. 'Send police report to us': Scammers taunt man after he lost over $150k of life savings to them

He was hoping to earn a quick buck with some simple tasks, but instead found himself penniless... » READ MORE

