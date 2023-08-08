Coco Lee's husband to seek inquest to dispel rumours surrounding her death

He was cursed at by his late wife's fans at her memorial service and then mobbed at her cremation.

Yesterday (Aug 7), Hong Kong media reported that Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, estranged husband of late pop star Coco Lee, will be seeking an inquest to dispel rumours surrounding the cause of her death.

Contrary to the accusations that Rockowitz kicked Coco out of their home, an insider — said to be his friend — told HK01 that Coco decided to move to a penthouse at Four Seasons Place serviced apartments on her own accord.

"When Coco returned to Hong Kong from China in August 2021, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Possibly, on the recommendation of a feng shui master who said the energy flow of their home was detrimental to women's health, especially cancer patients, Coco decided to move out for her well-being," the insider claimed.

The insider also claimed that Rockowitz "fully funded" Coco's stay at the penthouse and she could return home whenever she pleased.

Rockowitz also allegedly covered all of Coco's expenses and received none of her earnings, which went to her family instead.

"When she felt like it, she would go back to pack her belongings or take anything she needed. If she needed anything, she would ask Bruce's team to purchase it for her," said the insider, claiming that Rockowitz fulfilled her every need.

Speaking to South China Morning Post (SCMP) recently, Rockowitz said he was "very sorrowful" over Coco's death and was saddened to see "fake news and rumours" spreading.

"I know Coco would be appalled by what has been going on with all these lies and fake news. It's absolutely not what Coco would have wanted," he said.

[[nid:641199]]

Coco's sister Nancy also responded to SCMP on Rockowitz's push for an inquest: "When we met the coroner, we requested a full autopsy report on Coco's death. The report could take four to six months to complete."

The Coroner's Court lists suicide as one of the 20 types of deaths that can be reported, but that does not ensure that an inquest will be held.

Rockowitz and Coco had been separated for more than two years at the time of her death and were reportedly due to sign the divorce papers last month.

As he was not legally divorced from Coco, he can apply for an inquest into her cause of death.

Coco died on July 5 at the age of 48. She was reportedly bleeding profusely from her left wrist after coming out of her bathroom on July 2.

Since then, Rockowitz, 65, has been under scrutiny, even releasing a statement about Coco's assets: "I respect Coco's arrangements for her personal assets. I have never been, and will not be involved in any matters concerning the distribution of her assets."

[[nid:641201]]

His name was excluded from Coco's obituary and Nancy claimed that most of Coco's evening gowns were gone from Rockowitz's home.

Barrister Albert Luk told SCMP: "If it was a suicide, then it was a suicide, unless there were signs that some medical blunder could be involved. But in this case, there seems to be no suspicious circumstances."

Luk then mentioned that Coco's sisters or mother may not be keen on an inquest as it could mean "putting everything under a microscope".

"Sometimes, to show respect to their beloved one, family members are reluctant to have an inquest," Luk said.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

syarifahsn@asiaone.com