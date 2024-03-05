Daily roundup: Couple files police report after twin toddlers get bitten in Choa Chu Kang pre-school — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Couple files police report after twin toddlers get bitten in Choa Chu Kang pre-school

The parents of two one-year-old girls have filed a police report against a pre-school in Choa Chu Kang after both children were bitten in school... » READ MORE

2. Benz Hui's daughter sells 2 Singapore cafes to follow husband to Hong Kong

One of the hardest things for a couple is to live separately in two different countries, and Charmaine Hui, daughter of veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, isn't going to let that happen in her newly wedded life... » READ MORE

3. This 91-year-old man has been selling durian for 60 years, works more than 10 hours a day

Zhang Wende, 91, sells durians at his stall in Rochor.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

For the past 60 years, a durian seller has been plying his trade at the intersection of Short Street and Albert Street... » READ MORE

4. 'I hope it'll help you start families earlier': Desmond Lee says young couples can soon apply for flats with lower downpayment

Young couple Hebe Woon and Julian applied for a BTO flat when they were undergrads at NTU.

PHOTO: Hebe Woon, Google Maps

Two years into the relationship, Hebe Woon knew that her boyfriend Julian was someone she wanted to spend the rest of her life with... » READ MORE

