Daily roundup: Cracked screen protector almost causes Malaysia man to amputate thumb - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Twitter/broirfann
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cracked screen protector almost causes Malaysia man to amputate thumb

Azuan Iqbal Abdullah Sani, 23, said that he had been using the cracked screen protector for four months... » READ MORE

2. Linda Chung: 'There's no need to hide my kids from the spotlight'

Photo: Instagram/chungkayanlinda

The 35-year-old told The New Paper: "People are going to know that I'm their mother when I take them to school in the future. There is no way and no need to hide... » READ MORE

3. Man shares photos of his gorgeous mum in her 40s, netizens think she's his girlfriend

Photo: Stomp

How would you feel if your friends started flirting with your parents or even thinking your mum was your girlfriend... » READ MORE

4. Cool cafes for families from Ang Mo Kio, Yishun to Seletar Aerospace and all in the North

Photo: Unsplash

From a farm to a park to even an airspace park, cafes in the North of Singapore are sure to be found in cool and curious places... » READ MORE

