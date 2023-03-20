Daily roundup: Credit Suisse says $23 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders - and other top stories today

1. Credit Suisse says $23 billion debt worthless, angering bondholders

Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs (S$23 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday (March 19).

Finma, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital... » READ MORE

2. 'Blood was flowing onto his clothes and the ground': Octogenarians involved in slashing incident at Ang Mo Kio

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Rage is universal, whether you're 18 or 80.

An 80-year-old man slashed an 88-year-old man with a knife in front of a Sheng Siong supermarket at Ang Mo Kio block 122 on Friday (March 17), Shin Min Daily News reported... » READ MORE

3. Thow Yen Seafood in Siglap to shutter its doors in April amid high rental costs

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Brian Kennet

Dealing with increased rental costs is challenging for any business.

But for Thow Yen Seafood in Siglap, the rental costs proved too much, as it announced that it will be closing its doors... » READ MORE

4. Vivian Lai scolds hospital for lacking basic respect towards patients, gets slammed by netizens instead

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Local artiste Vivian Lai has gotten on the wrong side of the internet after lambasting a local hospital for lacking "basic respect" towards its patients.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 46-year-old posted two rather heated Instagram stories in Chinese on Friday (March 17), criticising the institution and its medical personnel: "There's no basic respect for patients, and you call yourself a doctor? Everyone, please don't come here for treatment... » READ MORE

