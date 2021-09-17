Daily roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo moves out of $11m new home because of sheep - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo moves out of $11m new home because of sheep

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved out of his new home - because sheep kept him awake...

2. After 28 years, Ryan Lian reunited with brother given away at birth, all because of TV variety show

PHOTO: Instagram/ryanlianyy

Ryan Lian may be a familiar face to local viewers, but few would know of the actor's private family drama...

3. 'I compared myself with picture-perfect girls': Miss Universe Singapore finalist and national footballer on overcoming body dysmorphia

PHOTO: Instagram/lilaatan

She's a finalist of one of the most prominent beauty pageants, but 18-year-old Lila Tan says it's been a rough road to self-acceptance for her...

4. Next-level Covid-19 protection: Man spotted wearing respirator at Serangoon MRT station

PHOTO: Facebook/Complaint Singapore

As the number of Covid-19 cases surges in recent weeks, some Singaporeans are taking safety precautions to the next level...

