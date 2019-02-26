Daily roundup: Cyclist punches lorry driver and rides off after alleged collision - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Feb 26, 2019

1. Cyclist punches lorry driver and rides off after alleged collision in Eunos

A video that has gone viral shows a cyclist carrying his bicycle and hitting the side of the lorry which reverses and then makes a left turn... » READ MORE

2. Lucky Air to sue man who tossed coins at jet's engine for 'good luck'​

Photo: Weibo

A man surnamed Lu admitted that he threw the two coins at the engine as he was boarding because he believed it would bring good luck... » READ MORE

3. Rain and wife Kim Tae-hee expecting baby No. 2

Photos: Instagram

Korean celebrity couple Rain and Kim Tae-hee will soon be proud parents of two. The 38-year-old actress is expected to give birth this September... » READ MORE

4. Customer finds maggots in quail egg; FairPrice working with supplier to investigate matter

Photo: Tan Jian Hong

A father of two encountered an unpleasant surprise when he opened a packet of quail eggs bought from an NTUC FairPrice outlet in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday... » READ MORE

