Daily roundup: Darren Lim shares how he convinced wife Evelyn Tan to let him work on dangerous TV shows — and other top stories today

1. Darren Lim shares how he convinced wife Evelyn Tan to let him work on dangerous TV shows

Local actor-host Darren Lim has been in some of the most dangerous situations that many Singaporeans may never get to experience in their lifetimes.

From patrolling a remote village in the Philippines for guerilla groups to visiting a hospital in India during the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, he has seen it all... » READ MORE

2. 'I cry every day and cannot sleep': Woman loses $110k after downloading app for durian tour

A part-time bakery worker lost over US$81,000 (S$110,960) to scammers who siphoned money from her two DBS bank accounts after infecting her Android phone with malware.

Ms Lie, 52, had on Sept 10 chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for a $28 durian day-tour ticket to Kulai, Malaysia, from a tour agency called “GD Travel & Tour”... » READ MORE

3. Singapore-based British woman lists biggest culture shocks after moving back to UK

One would expect to feel right at home returning to your homeland - but that's not always the case.

British-born content creator, who goes by Sidneygraceb, took to TikTok to share some differences she found between Singapore and the UK after living in Asia for 15 years... » READ MORE

4. No more room, so elderly hoarder sleeps outside Woodlands flat for 10 years

She's got a place to call home, but she can't go back to it.

Over the past 20 years, an elderly hoarder has accumulated so many items in her Woodlands Drive flat, she can no longer enter it, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Sept 27)... » READ MORE

